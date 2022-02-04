Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0578 per share by the bank on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
Shares of NYSE:BSBR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,924. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.87. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $9.27.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSBR. Barclays began coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile
Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.
