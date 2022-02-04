Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0578 per share by the bank on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of NYSE:BSBR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,924. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.87. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $9.27.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSBR. Barclays began coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 400.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 71.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 22,140 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 5.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 1.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. 14.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.