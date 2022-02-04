Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $247.95

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 247.95 ($3.33) and traded as high as GBX 278.27 ($3.74). Banco Santander shares last traded at GBX 277 ($3.72), with a volume of 1,375,586 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £47.45 billion and a PE ratio of 11.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 247.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 261.97.

About Banco Santander (LON:BNC)

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.