Bango (LON:BGO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bango (LON:BGO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 300 ($4.03) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 62.69% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.50) target price on shares of Bango in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

BGO opened at GBX 184.40 ($2.48) on Thursday. Bango has a fifty-two week low of GBX 173 ($2.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 308 ($4.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 188.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 198.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £140.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.95.

In other Bango news, insider Frank Bury acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £94,000 ($126,378.06).

Bango Company Profile

Bango plc develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables app marketers in finding Bango Audiences to directly reach new paying users; Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants to approximately 3 billion users; Bango Resale, a solution to deliver the results from reselling and bundling products and services; and Bango Boost+, a customer and revenue growth program.

