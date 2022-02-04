Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLF) Shares Down 4.4%

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLF) traded down 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74. 51,860 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8,093% from the average session volume of 633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bank of the Philippine Islands from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73.

Bank of the Philippine Islands engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through following business segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking and Investment Banking. The Consumer Banking segment covers deposit taking and services, consumer lending such as home mortgages, auto loans and credit card finance as well as the remittance business of individual clients and retail markets.

