Bao Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $6.70 Million (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. In the last week, Bao Finance has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $6.70 million and approximately $209,716.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bao Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00051122 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,821.16 or 0.07440725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00055709 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,875.71 or 0.99896185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00055050 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006938 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

