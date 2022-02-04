Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Baozun by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,844,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,362,000 after acquiring an additional 78,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Baozun by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after acquiring an additional 84,207 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Baozun by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,524,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,196,000 after acquiring an additional 23,592 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Baozun by 26.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,489,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,111,000 after buying an additional 309,603 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baozun by 49.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,411,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,025,000 after buying an additional 469,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BZUN stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. Baozun has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $879.87 million, a PE ratio of 405.33, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.24.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $294.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.81 million. Baozun had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baozun will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Baozun

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

