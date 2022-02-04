Barclays PLC Acquires 15,904 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Columbus McKinnon worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,154,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,175,000 after acquiring an additional 49,287 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 366,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 124,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

CMCO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $43.62 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average of $46.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $400,968.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.