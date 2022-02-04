Barclays PLC Acquires 39,118 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 82.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,118 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of Photronics worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Photronics by 13.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Photronics by 63.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 57,352 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Photronics by 9.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 19,188 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Photronics by 6.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Photronics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 386,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 61,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $1,016,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 9,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $189,594.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,973 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,507. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 11th.

Shares of PLAB opened at $17.53 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.95. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Photronics had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

