Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 159.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,015 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of CBIZ worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CBIZ by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

CBZ stock opened at $38.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.72. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $41.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.74.

CBIZ Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

