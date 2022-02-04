Barclays PLC Buys 8,214 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of RadNet worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of RadNet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of RadNet by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RDNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RadNet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $276,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,090,700. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $24.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.84. RadNet, Inc. has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. RadNet had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

