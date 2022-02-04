Barclays PLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 72.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of McGrath RentCorp worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGRC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 332.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $75.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.45. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $87.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.