Barclays PLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 72.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Malibu Boats worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBUU. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 30.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 383.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $64.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.69. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.16 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,108,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MBUU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

