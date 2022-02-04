Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,403 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.18% of Ducommun worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 89,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCO opened at $42.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $506.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.44. Ducommun Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $65.40.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $163.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.77 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $76,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

