Barclays PLC Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 46,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,516,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 173,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 84,075 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 81,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000.

NYSEARCA EWI opened at $32.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.74. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $34.53.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

