Barclays PLC Purchases 18,759 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,417 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,759 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of PROS worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the second quarter worth about $48,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 326.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in PROS by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in PROS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PROS alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

In other news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $305,156.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $28,884.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,262 shares of company stock worth $1,920,223. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

PRO stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.55.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. PROS had a negative return on equity of 123.71% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.