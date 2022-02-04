Barclays PLC Purchases 3,629 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.17% of Universal Electronics worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 112,725.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Shares of Universal Electronics stock opened at $33.89 on Friday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a one year low of $33.47 and a one year high of $65.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average is $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $444.03 million, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.90). Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $155.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UEIC shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.