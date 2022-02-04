Barclays PLC Purchases 4,349 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Heritage Financial worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 101,954.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Financial stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Heritage Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average is $24.74.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

