Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth $63,713,000. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,738,000 after buying an additional 434,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,945,000 after buying an additional 415,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,496,000 after buying an additional 171,948 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 48.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,275,000 after buying an additional 149,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $91.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 239.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.65. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $181.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.38.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 7,431 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total value of $1,085,000.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,396 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $2,865,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,633 shares of company stock worth $15,708,728 in the last 90 days. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

