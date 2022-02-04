Barclays PLC Sells 17,993 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,431 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,993 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TFS Financial during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 28.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 115.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 22.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. 8.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TFS Financial news, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $50,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of TFSL stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average is $18.98. TFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 65.46 and a beta of 0.41.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 17.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 434.63%.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

