Barclays Trims Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Target Price to $235.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price dropped by analysts at Barclays from $244.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.74% from the company’s current price.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. lowered their price objective on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Biogen from $363.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.62.

Biogen stock opened at $220.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $212.56 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.47.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,502,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Biogen by 49.2% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Biogen by 105.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after acquiring an additional 468,973 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Biogen by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 22.8% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

