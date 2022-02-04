BATM Advanced Communications (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) Trading Down 17.5%

Shares of BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) traded down 17.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 1,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10.

About BATM Advanced Communications (OTCMKTS:BTAVF)

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and distribution of medical and telecommunication products. It operates through the Networking and Cyber; and Bio-Medical segments. The Networking and Cyber segment includes the research and development, production and marketing of data communication products in the field of local and wide area networks and premises management systems.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for BATM Advanced Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BATM Advanced Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.