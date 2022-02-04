Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.37

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €48.37 ($54.35) and traded as high as €54.59 ($61.34). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €53.73 ($60.37), with a volume of 2,621,827 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €48.37.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

