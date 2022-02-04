BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.92

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.92 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

BCE has increased its dividend payment by 21.2% over the last three years. BCE has a payout ratio of 96.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect BCE to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.5%.

NYSE:BCE opened at $53.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.20. The company has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. BCE has a 1-year low of $42.75 and a 1-year high of $53.41.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on BCE shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.41.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

