BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.92

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.92 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.
BCE has increased its dividend payment by 21.2% over the last three years. BCE has a payout ratio of 96.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect BCE to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.5%.
NYSE:BCE opened at $53.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.20. The company has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. BCE has a 1-year low of $42.75 and a 1-year high of $53.41.
Several analysts recently commented on BCE shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.41.
BCE Company Profile
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
