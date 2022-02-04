BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. BCE comprises approximately 1.5% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 851,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,655,000 after purchasing an additional 72,301 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 52,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,025,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,566,000 after acquiring an additional 29,745 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 24,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,950,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,643,000 after acquiring an additional 157,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.15. 54,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,380. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.20. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.75 and a twelve month high of $53.41. The stock has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 104.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCE. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

