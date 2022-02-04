Beacon Achieves Market Capitalization of $546,924.92 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $546,924.92 and $7,354.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000759 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00025969 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000381 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 59.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000128 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000058 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000108 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

