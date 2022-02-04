Bean Cash Reaches Market Capitalization of $359,742.52 (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 35.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bean Cash has a total market capitalization of $359,742.52 and approximately $130.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bean Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bean Cash alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bean Cash Profile

Bean Cash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,571,829,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum . The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Bean Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bean Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bean Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.