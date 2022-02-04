Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.93 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

