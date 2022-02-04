Beer Money (BEER) 1-Day Volume Tops $22,995.00

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 4th. Beer Money has a market cap of $512,821.42 and approximately $22,995.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beer Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beer Money has traded 43.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beer Money Coin Profile

BEER is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 355,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

