BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

BRBR stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $23.09. 21,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,542. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.51 million, a PE ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BellRing Brands by 54.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 410.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 18,768 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on BRBR shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

