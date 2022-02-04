Belt (BELT) Market Cap Hits $71.12 Million

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Belt coin can currently be bought for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Belt has traded flat against the dollar. Belt has a market capitalization of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00049144 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,964.02 or 0.07140536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00053469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,284.41 or 0.99457160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00051931 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006559 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

