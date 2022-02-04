Belt Finance Price Tops $1.49 (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Belt Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00003588 BTC on exchanges. Belt Finance has a total market cap of $14.19 million and $909,047.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded up 15.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00052022 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,986.26 or 0.07212359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00054314 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,323.14 or 0.99802702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00052567 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006599 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belt Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

