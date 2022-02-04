BENQI (QI) Trading 42% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. BENQI has a total market cap of $22.56 million and $56.37 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BENQI has traded up 42% against the US dollar. One BENQI coin can now be purchased for $0.0693 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00049599 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,955.72 or 0.07275031 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00053362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,640.01 or 1.00028957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00052451 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006658 BTC.

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

