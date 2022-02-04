BEPRO Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.15 Million (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. During the last week, BEPRO Network has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. BEPRO Network has a total market cap of $22.81 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BEPRO Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BEPRO Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00042179 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00110918 BTC.

BEPRO Network Coin Profile

BEPRO Network is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,764,991,106 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BEPRO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BEPRO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BEPRO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BEPRO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BEPRO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.