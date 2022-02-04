Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Stock Price Down 5% on Disappointing Earnings

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) traded down 5% during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $60.24 and last traded at $60.31. 21,094 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 791,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.48.

The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

BERY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.23.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,035,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32.

About Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.