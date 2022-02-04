Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Trading Down 1.5%

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT)’s share price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €53.50 ($60.11) and last traded at €53.90 ($60.56). Approximately 4,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 14,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at €54.70 ($61.46).

Separately, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €90.00 ($101.12) target price on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of €55.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €53.53. The company has a market cap of $544.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.12.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and rapid technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.