Betsson AB – Class B (OTC:BTSNF) Stock Rating Upgraded by DNB Markets

Betsson AB – Class B (OTC:BTSNF) was upgraded by investment analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Betsson AB – Class B in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BTSNF stock remained flat at $$5.39 during trading hours on Friday. Betsson AB – Class B has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29.

