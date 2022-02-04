Beyond Finance (BYN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.29 Million

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can now be bought for $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00051133 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,826.32 or 0.07438204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00055692 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,913.96 or 0.99780434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00055274 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006994 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

