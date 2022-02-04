Bifrost (BFC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.03 Million

Bifrost (CURRENCY:BFC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 4th. Bifrost has a total market capitalization of $42.37 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Bifrost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bifrost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0851 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bifrost has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00042551 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00111199 BTC.

Bifrost Coin Profile

Bifrost (CRYPTO:BFC) is a coin. Bifrost’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,174,199 coins. Bifrost’s official website is thebifrost.io . Bifrost’s official Twitter account is @HxkWTHbBq640IAh and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bifrost is medium.com/bifrost/bfc-initial-uniswap-listing-8f38e1179b16

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly. “

Buying and Selling Bifrost

