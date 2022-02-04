Big Data Protocol (BDP) Price Reaches $0.0895 on Exchanges

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0895 or 0.00000217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Big Data Protocol has a market cap of $3.55 million and approximately $543,240.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Big Data Protocol Profile

Big Data Protocol (BDP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 39,632,856 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

