BinaryX Price Reaches $23.49 on Exchanges (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for $23.49 or 0.00057981 BTC on popular exchanges. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $47.53 million and $47.83 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00009700 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005895 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 374.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.27 or 0.00331356 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000672 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

