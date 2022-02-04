Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $20,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock opened at $220.17 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $212.56 and a one year high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.83 and a 200-day moving average of $277.47.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.42.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

