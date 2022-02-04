Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Lowered to $285.00 at Cowen

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Cowen from $375.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. reduced their price objective on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Biogen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.86.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,446. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.83 and a 200-day moving average of $277.47. Biogen has a one year low of $212.56 and a one year high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.