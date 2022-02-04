Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Lowered to $285.00 at Cowen

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Cowen from $375.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.60% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. reduced their price objective on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Biogen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.86.
BIIB traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,446. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.83 and a 200-day moving average of $277.47. Biogen has a one year low of $212.56 and a one year high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
