Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $224.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $258.00 to $224.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $363.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.62.

BIIB stock opened at $220.17 on Friday. Biogen has a 52 week low of $212.56 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

