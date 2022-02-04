Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $285.00 at Oppenheimer

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.45% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $19.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $20.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $22.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $23.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $363.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $220.17 on Friday. Biogen has a 52-week low of $212.56 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

