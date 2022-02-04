BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.79

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and traded as low as $1.26. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 111,157 shares traded.

Separately, Aegis started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $14.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 10,071 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 2.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BVXV)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on M-001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.