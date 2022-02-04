Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BIREF. Scotiabank increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

OTCMKTS:BIREF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.40. 72,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,678. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.24.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

