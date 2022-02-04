Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BIREF. Scotiabank increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

OTCMKTS:BIREF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.40. 72,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,678. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.24.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

