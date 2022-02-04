Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.05

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 1306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BRDS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bird Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bird Global in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Bird Global alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.83.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. Analysts expect that Bird Global Inc will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bird Global stock. Canaan Partners XI LLC acquired a new stake in Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 69,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. Bird Global accounts for 0.1% of Canaan Partners XI LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

About Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS)

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.