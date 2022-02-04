Bismuth (BIS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,253.00

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 32.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last week, Bismuth has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0946 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $1,253.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002565 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007177 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

