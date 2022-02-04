Bitball Treasure Price Hits $38.34 (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $17.25 million and approximately $39,846.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be purchased for approximately $38.34 or 0.00094562 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000426 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000500 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000642 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

BTRS is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

