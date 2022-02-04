Bitcoin Confidential (BC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,000.00

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $395,308.55 and $5,000.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012158 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.48 or 0.00265109 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000438 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.